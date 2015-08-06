Avril Lavigne joins Demi Lovato and Ashley Tisdale in Disney's new 'Charming'

Disney's new Charming is going to be one star-powered fairy take! Avril Lavigne announced that she would be joining the cast of the animated musical comedy with fellow pop stars Demi Lovato and Ashley Tisdale.

A photo posted by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Aug 5, 2015 at 2:46pm PDT

“Triple Trouble! SO excited to join my girls @ddlovato & @AshleyTisdale in @CharmingMovie! It’s gonna be a BLAST! You guys ready?” the 30-year-old rock star tweeted.

Avril will star in the comedy as Snow White, Demi will appear as Lenore and Ashley will play Cinderella. The film will feature the traditional stories of the princesses with a huge plot twist; they’re all fighting for the same Prince Charming.

The 22-year-old “Cool for the Summer” singer is not only taking on the role of Lenore, Demi will also executive produce the movies score.

All of the ladies have been busy this summer. Demi has been touring with her latest summer time anthem. Ashley has been working on her new lifestyle blog The Haute Mess and starring on the TBS comedy Clipped and Avril has been busy working on the Special Olympics.

While the leading ladies have been announced, there is no word on which actor will play their romantic interest, the prince.

Avril also took to her Instagram account to announce her character.

“Hey guys! If you don’t know, now you know! Officially announcing: I’m #SNOWWHITE in the upcoming animated feature #CHARMING (@CharmingMovie),’ she tweeted next to the movie poster.

Hey guys! If you don't know, now you know! Officially announcing: I'm #SNOWWHITE in the up coming animated feature #CHARMING! (@CharmingMovie) http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/avril-lavigne-ashley-tisdale-join-813320 A photo posted by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Aug 5, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

Earlier this year, Avril revealed that she was battling Lyme disease and was suffering from the illness, which left her bed ridden for 5 months. In June, the singer opened up to Good Morning America about how she has changed her life since her diagnosis.

“I’ve never been more clear about that I want in my life,” she said. “Health, family, love and happiness.”