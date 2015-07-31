Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s daughter is a mini Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. may have a future slayer on their hands. Earlier this week, the 39-year-old dad tweeted a picture of their 5-year-old daughter Charlotte taking him down during martial arts class.

“#TuffChix she controls the arm and executes the body roll. #BullyProof #GracieAcademy,” he tweeted, with two images of his daughter putting her best martial arts skills to work against him.

Once Sarah Michelle caught a glimpse of the post, the 38-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star responded to her husband via twitter, asking if her daughter was a “#FutureSlayer.”

The Scooby Doo co-stars have been married since 2002 and have another child together, 2-year-old Rocky. Earlier this year, the actress sat down with E! News, to talk about life with her children.

“Charlotte, my daughter is my performer,” she told the site. “She’s dramatic, definitely all-girl.”

As for her 2-year-old son, he is already taking after his father and is quite the ladies man.

Photo: Instagram/@sarahmgellar

“He goes for the laugh, like the girls in school all love him,” she shared. “Sometimes I have to question whether he has any guy friends at school, cause he’ll come home and he’ll talk about Lila, Lily, Scarlett, Poppy and I’m like ‘Do you have any boy friends? Do you have guy friends?’ I’ll get all these calls from these moms, like all these girls are asking for playdates with my son.”

On Father’s Day, Sarah Michelle showed off a softer side of her family. She posted a photo on her Instagram of Freddie and the kids walking ahead of her.

“And the sun is setting on a very successful #FathersDay Thank you #FreddiePrinzeJr for showing me what #TrueLove looks like. I loved you before children, but that love has intensified. Thank you for making my children the #luckiest,” she captioned the image.