Demi Lovato channels Wilmer Valderrama in bodysuit for 'Cool for the Summer'

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama had a little fun on Instagram as she released her “Cool for the Summer” video. It all started when the 22-year-old's boyfriend posted a side-by-side picture of him as his character Fez from That 70’s Show on his Instagram, next to his lady from her newest video.

“Imitation is the highest form of flattery. Thank you Demi, LOL. #CoolForTheSummer #YouBetterWerkBitch #VictoriaSecret #vogue #SorryNotSorry #FezGotThatSauce #ThighGameStrong #FuckYourThighGap #Pearls #IGotItFromMyMomma #MoveBitchGetOutTheWay #BiggieSmalls #NWAIsBack and of course…#Yonce,” he captioned the photo of his character Fez dressed in a all black bodysuit, next to a picture of his lady wearing an almost identical outfit for her single.

A photo posted by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Jul 23, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

Demi’s new video comes complete with pillow fights, a neon rave, girls kissing girls, boys kissing boys and a lot of skin. Earlier this month, the former Disney channel star spoke to Ryan Seacrest about her single produced by Max Martin. “It’s very fun,” she said during the morning show. “It’s definitely more provocative. I just think the more you listen to it, the more things it can mean.”

Never to be outdone by her man, Demi took to her Instagram account to post the same image with the caption “The couple who slays together STAYS TOGETHER #RELATIONSHIPGOALSAF #MYFEELS #ICANT #YAAAASSSSS #YONCE #COOLFORTHESUMMER.”

Demi and Wilmer have been together for three years and aren’t shy about showing their affection for each other via social media. Although the couple has squashed any engagement rumors, Demi admits that her feelings for Wilmer have always been there. “I met him five years ago, and we became close after that,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “I looked at him and was extremely attracted to him. Who isn’t? So when I first met him, I’m not shy to dating older men, he was like ‘Slow down, you’re too young.’”

WATCH "COOL FOR SUMMER" BELOW