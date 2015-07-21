Reese Witherspoon and stylish son Tennessee star in new vacation pic

It's not just girls that take after their mothers. Just ask Reese Witherspoon, whose 2-year-old son Tennessee showed off his own mommy-and-me style in a new picture shared by the actress on Instagram. “Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo of herself holding her son’s hand.

The snap was taken on July 20 as the family vacationed in Baker's Bay, Bahamas. Meanwhile, Reese looked stunning as always wearing a $385 blue and white checkered sundress from her new lifestyle website Draper James – a fashion choice that perfectly set off her son's cute striped outfit.

CLICK ON PICTURES FOR FULL GALLERY

Reese's son showed off his Southern sass while on vacation Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

And it seems the Witherspoon genes are strong as her daughter Ava is a mini-me version of the Oscar winner as well. Reese shared a snap during a vacation in Italty with her 15-year-old where the two look more like twins than mother and daughter. And this isn't the first time we've seen look-alike Ava. Reese shared a picture before heading out to the premiere of her film Hot Pursuit in May looking just like her daughter – aside from Ava's funky blue hair. "Me and my girl. Ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe," she captioned the Instagram picture.

Ava is a splitting image of her famous mom Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Not only does the mother-of-three give the world a glimpse at her stunning children, but also isn't afraid to share amazing vacation photos with her 3.4 million Instagram followers. “Greetings from Paradise! (dress by @draperjamesgirl),” she captioned a candid of herself sitting on steps in a tropical location.

Click on the picture below to see more pics from Reese's getaway:

Try not to get jealous of Reese's incredible vacation pictures Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Just last month Reese shared pics from her vacation to Rome. With her daughter in tow, Reese played tourist checking out some of the local sites. "One of my favorite churches #StIgnatius," she wrote alongside a picture of herself in the stunning church.

Unlike most family vacations though, Reese's holiday including taking her daughter to meet a fashion icon. "What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend," she wrote alongside a picture of the threesome.

While on vacation in Rome, Reese and Ava met with Valentino Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Ava is Reese's eldest child from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe. The two Hollwood stars also had a son Deacon together in 2003. Now married to agent Jim Toth, Reese gave birth to son Tennessee James Toth in 2012.