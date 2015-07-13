Lea Michele remembers Cory Monteith on 2-year-anniversary of his death

It's hard to believe it has been two years since Cory Monteith passed away. Ex-girlfriend and Glee co-star Lea Michele took to her twitter to post a touching tribute as did Kevin McHale.

“Today we remember the laughter and joy you brought into our lives every day. We think of you always and love you so,” the 28-year-old star tweeted along with an image of Cory driving.

In 2013, the 31-year-old Glee star overdosed on a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel room. Last year, Lea opened up to Seventeen magazine about her and Cory’s relationship, and his untimely passing.

“I only have happy memories of Cory,” she said. “He was not his addiction —unfortunately, it won. But that wasn’t’ who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen everyday. From the minute he said ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel beautiful.”

Lea spent her Sunday with Glee creator Ryan Murphy and the cast of American Horror Story and Scream Queens at San Diego Comic-Con. “Such an amazing day & night at #ComicCon with ScreamQueens today…feeling so incredibly grateful and excited,” she tweeted.

Dear friend and Glee co-star Kevin McHale took to his Instagram to post a touching tribute to Cory as well. “This goofball…I can’t comprehend how it’s already been 2 years, when it sometimes feels like I saw you just yesterday," he captioned a photo of Cory making a funny face on a jet. "Miss you every damn day.”

Glee fans across the Internet are mourning the loss of “Finn” with the hashtag #2yearswithoutCory trending on Twitter worldwide.