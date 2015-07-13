Everyone asks their pals for parenting advice, but in the case of megastars like Natalie Portman, it just happens to be from other A-listers. The actress has just revealed how she reached out to Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who is a mother of four, when she was expecting her son Aleph.

“Very early on, I asked [Cate Blanchett] about being a parent," she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine. "I said ‘How do you do it? You’re a mom. You’re the best at what you do.’ She said, ‘You just do. Stressing about it doesn’t help.’"

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY FROM NATALIE'S STUNNING SHOOT

Natalie revealed she reached out to Cate for parenting advice Photo: Harper’s Bazaar

The 34-year-old went on to say that she feels it's not just moms that face this problem. "Most men I know are dealing with the same issues," she added. "They say they feel like if they work too hard they won’t have enough time with their families. Maybe those questions need to be asked of men, too. Maybe the men need better questions.”

Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied stay busy splitting their time between the United States and Paris while raising their 4-year-old, something both exciting and different for the actress. “It’s magical. But the cultures are different in ways you don’t even realize," she noted. "And there’s stuff you don’t know you’ll miss until you’re away. [In Paris] if you’re running around on the playground chasing your kid and playing a game, people think you’re nuts.”

The actress splits her time between Paris and the United States Photos: Harper’s Bazaar

Truly a citizen of the world, the brunette beauty opened about her Israeli roots as well. “If you say, ‘I’m from Sweden,’ everyone says, ‘Cool.’ Then when you say, ‘I’m from Israel!’ everyone wants to have a 10-hour political conversation," Natalie concluded. "Everyone has a very strong, very passionate opinion about it. But I’m grateful for it. I had so many friends who asked, when we were younger, ‘Who am I? What’s my identity?’ I never questioned my identity.”