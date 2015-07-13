Jennifer Lawrence commends Taylor Swift, gives preview of 'X-Men' role

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence had nothing but the highest of praise for singer Taylor Swift this weekend during Comic-Con in San Diego. “Taylor Swift is a badass,” Jennifer told ExtraTV. “That letter that she wrote about Apple, I texted her and was like, ‘You is a badass bitch.’ She’s awesome. She’s a lot more well-spoken than I am.”

Taylor’s opposition to the newly launched Apple Music policy not to pay artists for subscribers’ free three-month trial was credited with changing the tech giant’s policy. "We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple,” wrote Apple Vice President Eddy Cue on Twitter in June.

Jennifer says that she and her 'Hunger Games' co-stars cried when filming ended Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer knows something about standing up for what is right. She spoke out harshly against nude photos of her that leaked online in 2014. More recently, she made headlines for being in a minority of Hollywood actresses to command higher pay than a male co-star. In her upcoming film Passengers, Jennifer will get significantly more than her co-star Chris Pratt who starred in Jurassic World, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer, who also starred in Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, was one of the biggest stars at the convention this year, with the final film in the Hunger Games series, Mockingjay - Part 2 , scheduled for release in the fall, and X-Men: Apocalypse now filming.

The X-Men cast during the 20th Century Fox panel Photo: Getty Images

“It was incredibly emotional,” she said in the Extra interview, describing the last day of Hunger Games filming, with co-stars Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson . “We held each other, we cried. And now it just seems ridiculous because we all hang out. Me, Josh, Liam and Woody hung out three weeks ago. And Josh and Liam and I see each other all the time," she shared. "So now we feel ridiculous for having cried because we all live in L.A.”

The 24-year-old actress told Extra that she can completely identify with the way that fans of the Hunger Games and X-Men follow the story, saying that she went through a pretty hard core Harry Potter phase when growing up in Kentucky.

The ladies of X-Men: Apocalypse at Comic-Con Photo: Getty Images

Fans of the X-Men series got a glimpse into the upcoming film, with director Brian Singer bringing a “slight taste” of the film to Comic-Con. At a panel that included the film’s many stars, Brian said that the film takes place 10 years after X-Men: Days of Future Past in a world that now accepts mutants thanks to Raven/Mystique played by Jennifer.

“I’m more Raven...,” she said on the Comic-Con panel. “She didn’t want to be the face of a world that she felt like didn’t exist.”