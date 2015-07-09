Kaia Gerber is a spitting image of her mother Cindy Crawford in Vogue

Look whose following in her mother’s footsteps! IMG modeling agency announced that Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has signed a contract with the company. The agency is home to other notable models such as Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Kate Moss.

Photo: Getty Images

The 13-year-old, who is a spitting image of her mom, is appearing in Vogue Italia’s latest issue wearing a menswear inspired suit in one shot and a leopard-print coat for another posted to her Instagram. Expressing her eexcitement, she wrote: “UNREAL. @VogueItalia Photo by: #Stevemeisel Makeup by: @PatMcGrathReal Hair by: @GuidoPalau.”

The mini Cindy Crawford isn't the only one excited for her new venture. Her 49-year-old supermodel mom took to her Instagram to post a warning to herself after seeing her daughter's spread in the magazine. “Guess I better watch my back…Love this shot of @KaiaGerber by #SteveMeisel for @VogueItalia!,” she wrote along with sharing a photo of her daughter from the magazine.

Last year the young model was featured in Teen Vogue, where she talked about what it’s like having her supermodel mom on the set. “She knows so much about it,“ she told the magazine during her first feature ever. ‘I think it would be hard for her to be on set and not say things like ‘Psst, Kaia, put your elbow up.’”

Her practice at home and with Teen Vogue has helped her appear in ad campaigns for Versace as well. Like any other teen, Kaia’s Instagram is filled with candid snapshots of her striking a pose with friends or with family. When she isn’t appearing on her own social media accounts, her and 16-year-old brother Presley can be seen posing on their mother’s account.

Look who was hiding in my suitcase! Welcome to Hong Kong @presleygerber and @kaiagerber,” Cindy posted on her Instagram account with a photo of her camera-ready kids in front of the city’s skyline.