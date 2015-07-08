Johnny Depp surprises sick kids in hospital dressed as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp may be playing a pirate in the latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, but he's more than willing to share his treasure. The actor, who plays Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit series, took time off from filming scenes in Australia to make a surprise visit to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital dressed in full costume.

Johnny spent time meeting with patients, taking selfies and handing out hugs as he made his way from room to room. Local news stations shared photos of the sweet moments.

One patient's mother spoke about the incredible moment the Hollywood actor surprised the sick children Seven-year-old Max Bennet's mom Rachel Bennett was having dinner with her son when a black helicopter landed at the hospital, according to ABC.net in Australia. "He was going from room to room seeing all the kids who couldn't get out of bed," Rachel said of the star's visit. "We waited out of the front of one of the rooms, and he came up to us and had a really good chat to Max. It was really beautiful. Everyone kept on trying to move him on, but he kept on coming back."

Staying in full character, Johnny pretended he couldn't spell Max's name and gave him some "gold coins", which were engraved with pirate heads. "He came on the condition that he wasn't pushed along and crowded by adults and he could spend as much time as he wanted with the kids," added Rachel. "He was here for the kids."

And the 52-year-old wasn't just making kids' dreams come true, he also bumped into some adult fans during filming and offered to pay one woman's electricity bill. One fan was stunned to see the actor in her beach town and was only able to find her electricity bill in her purse to autograph, which he then offered to pay. "Such a kind, sweet gesture from him," the fan, identified as Vicki, told 9News in Australia. "Even offering to call (the power company) for me and sort it out as well as offering to pay it."

She declined the sweet offer and opted for some pictures with the star instead.

Johnny arrived on Queensland's Gold Coast earlier this year to film Pirates of Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales and some scenes have been filmed in Raby Bay harbor, east of Brisbane.