Britney Spears recreates 'Oops, I Did It Again' album cover with two sons

Warning, this story may send you into nostalgia overload. Over the holiday weekend, Britney Spears and her sons Sean Preston, 9 and Jayden James, 8, re-created the Oops I Did It Again album cover. For the adorable snapshot, the 33-year-old mama and her kids peered through beaded curtains at Disneyland. Britney took to her Instagram account to post the pic and remind all of her fans how old they really are.

“The boys and I doing our best #Oops album cover pose.”

The boys and I doing our best #Oops album cover pose! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 4, 2015 at 6:34pm PDT

The album was originally released in 2000, and debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. As a single, the pop anthem earned Britney a Grammy nomination. In April, the “Piece of Me” singer and her two boys graced the cover of People magazine. Britney opened up about her and ex-husband Kevin Federline’s two adorable boys.

Oops!... I Did It Again made it's debut in 2000 Photo: Jive Records

“Preston is very opinionated, very expressive, and if he doesn’t like something, he’s going to tell you, but he has a huge heart, he’s a good kid and he has manners. Jayden is sweet, very soft-spoken, kinda funny. He’s adorable, a mama’s boy,” she told the magazine.

Photo: WireImage

Britney posted another pic of her and her children over the holiday weekend enjoying one of the rides at the theme park. “Happy 4 th of July from the happiest place on earth #Disneyland,” the pop star captioned the pic, featuring her in Mickey Mouse ears and her sons.

Happy 4th of July from the happiest place on earth #Disneyland!! ❤️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 4, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT

The singer told the magazine that her sons are like normal kids when it comes to chores, homework, and asking for a higher allowance. “Homework is a priority. We have a reward system that helps motivate them: if they get so many A’s they get a new toy a month,” she said. “Preston just asked for a high allowance, like $10 a week or $20 a week, we’ll see.”

Britney herself earns a bit more than that, of course. She's in the middle of her long-running Las Vegas residency, which has already grossed over $50 million, and has gotten rave reviews.