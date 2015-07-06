No summer vacation for Malia Obama! The 17-year-old first daughter has started working as an intern on the HBO’s hit series Girls according to Us Weekly. President Obama's daughter met the Girls creator Lena Dunham during a trip to the White House, and the rest is history.

Photo: Getty Images

“She’s a fan, and she mentioned to Lena when she came to the White House," the insider shared to Us. "I’m not sure how long she’ll be interning for. It’s a bit of a trial thing for her. They’ve known each other and discussed for a while. Lena and her get along great.”

Malia, who celebrated her birthday on the Fourth of July, has already been spotted at work, delivering coffee for the cast and crew and helping to keep the public away from the set in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

It’s not the first time the teenager has worked behind the scenes of a TV show; last summer she worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS show Extant. Her new internship is the latest hint at Malia embarking on a career in the entertainment industry after she graduates from Sidwell Friends School in the nation's capital next year.

Photo: Rex

Mom, first lady, Michelle Obama has spoken in the past about her daughter's desire to follow that line of work – but only once she finished college. "Malia has expressed some interest in filmmaking," the First Lady told People back in 2012. "Just like her father, she is an avid reader, and she enjoys movies. But she's a freshman, so she knows she has years in college to explore her interest."

Malia is set to start college next fall and was recently spotted touring New York University. She has also visited Columbia University, her father’s alma mater along with Stanford University and the University of California in Berkeley.