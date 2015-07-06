Who knew someone's hair could cause so much buzz? Kit Harington stepped out at Wimbledon last week sporting longer hair that looks just like his character Jon Snow’s do, and sparking fan speculation his Game of Thrones character may return.

The 28-year-old actor was seemingly done with the series after his character was stabbed by his Night’s Watch brothers at Castle Black on the June 14 season five finale. Kit even cut his hair shorter further confirming his end with the popular series.

Kit sparked rumors of a return to Game of Thrones after stepping out July 2 with Jon Snow hair Photo: WireImage



But, buzz has been building as his co-star Emilia Clarke recently said there was a chance he could return. “If I had to bet, there’s a 50/50 chance,” she told MTV. “There’s some helpful people there who could bring him back to life.” Author George R.R. Martin didn't stop the speculation either. “If there’s one thing we know in A Song of Ice and Fire is that death is not necessarily permanent," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Kit's character died in the season five finale Photo: YouTube/Review GOT



While both the producers and Kit himself have confirmed that Jon Snow is dead, it didn't stop fans from buzzing at the newly released pictures, causing the topic to trend on Facebook. "Kit Harington at Wimbledon today. He didn't cut his hair or shaved [sic] his beard! What does that mean? #GameofThrones," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Good to see that Kit Harington still had his Jon Snow hair at Wimbledon today. The day he cuts his hair is the day I'll finally give up hope," wrote another.

Fans were excited to see the actor with his unshaven look at Wimbledon Photo: AFP



Kit spoke about his famous locks last month after the finale and said he is allowed to cut his hair if he wants. "I look like Jim Morrison right now," he told Entertainment Weekly after the June finale. "I don’t know what to do with it. I can cut it if I want, but it’s probably wise to leave long until I know what the next part is. I’ve kind of grown accustomed to it, it would feel weird to change it."

Unfortunately, Game of Thrones fanatics will have to wait until next novel, The Winds of Winter, is published or season six premieres next year for any concrete answers.