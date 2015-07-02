Brody Jenner's relationship with Caitlyn is better than with Bruce

Brody Jenner admits that his relationship is much better with Caitlyn Jenner than it ever was with Bruce. In an interview with E! News at Los Angeles Spy Chatter app launch on Wednesday, the 31-year-old reality TV star credited Caitlyn’s newfound happiness to better parenting.

Photo: Getty Images

“I’ve known Bruce for a long time and I didn’t really get along with Bruce,” he said. “Caitlyn and I get along a little more because Caitlyn is actually who she really is and she’s living her life finally now as the person that she always was. Caitlyn is a much freer, happier person and I think that’s very special.”

The former star of MTV’s The Hills is busy promoting his new E! series Sex with Brody and talked about the support he has given 65-year-old Caitlyn. “What are my thoughts on the transition? It’s incredible,” he mused in the interview. “I think that it is one of the most historical things that’s happened in a long time.”

Brody isn’t the first of Caitlyn’s children to speak out about her transition. Stepdaughter Kim Kardashian-West told ETOnline last month about her first meeting with Caitlyn at her Vanity Fair cover shoot.

Photo: GC Images

“It was so beautiful, I actually went to the shoot, and that was my first time meeting Caitlyn. She’s beautiful and I’m so proud that she can just be her authentic self. I guess that’s what life is about,” the 34-year-old reality television starlet said.

As Caitlyn has been showing off her impressive style as she was out and about in New York City, there may be an upcoming wedding where she can continue to wow. Brody gushed to E! about possibly tying the knot with girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter. “Our lives at this moment in time right now are very busy,” he shared. “I’m traveling constantly, we have animals, she’s traveling, she has a successful blog (Western Wild) she’s doing her thing. When the time is right, is when I would say the ring is going to come out.”

Photo: Getty Images