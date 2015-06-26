Supreme Court rules in favor of same-sex marriage: celebrities react

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage across all 50 states. The decision was met with cheers and tears and reactions from Hollywood in support of SCOTUS ruling, President Barack Obama tweeted:“Today is a big step in our march to equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like everyone else. #LoveWins"

In a day that will go down in history, actors, musicians, politicians and other celebrities took to social media with the hashtag "love wins" to express their excitement about the decision.

"We are so proud to be American today," instagramed Lance Bass with a picture of him and his husband, "All of our LGBT brothers and sisters can now love freely! TY #SupremeCourt."

After taking to Twitter to announce the decision, President Obama held a press conference on the historic ruling. "This ruling will strengthen all of our communities, by offering all loving same-sex couples the dignity of marriage across this great land," he said in his speech.

After the speech, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram account to thank the President for his words. "Thank you @barackobama that was one of the best speeches you have ever given!!!!"

Celebrities from Kate Hudson to Anderson Cooper reacted to the decision. See all the love below:

Our new favorite map. Tag a few friends who live in states where marriage equality is law. (Hint: it's all of them.)

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on

 GO AMERICA!

Posted by Joe Jonas on Friday, June 26, 2015

So much more work to do but no matter how long it takes, in the end, #LOVE will always prevail. Bravo #SCOTUS #NOH8 #ChooseLove. Now go get married wherever the hell you please. ❤️❤️

Posted by Jussie Smollett on Friday, June 26, 2015

Love is love! We all deserve to love and be loved. Together we stood tall. Let's continue to stand kind #epicday...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

#LoveWins "They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.” - #SCOTUS, June 26, 2015

Posted by Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday, June 26, 2015

Love for the win! Yes! Supreme Court and Justice Kennedy laying it down. #dropsthemic #tieitup

Posted by Kelly Clarkson on Friday, June 26, 2015

#lovewins #weddingsforeveryone #loveislove

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on


A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on


It’s simple... Love always & all ways #LOVE #EqualityForAll #LoveWins

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


#lovewins over prejudice.

A photo posted by @ladygaga on



Equality, It's about time! @humanrightscampaign

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

