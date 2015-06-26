Supreme Court rules in favor of same-sex marriage: celebrities react

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage across all 50 states. The decision was met with cheers and tears and reactions from Hollywood in support of SCOTUS ruling, President Barack Obama tweeted:“Today is a big step in our march to equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like everyone else. #LoveWins"

In a day that will go down in history, actors, musicians, politicians and other celebrities took to social media with the hashtag "love wins" to express their excitement about the decision.

"We are so proud to be American today," instagramed Lance Bass with a picture of him and his husband, "All of our LGBT brothers and sisters can now love freely! TY #SupremeCourt."

After taking to Twitter to announce the decision, President Obama held a press conference on the historic ruling. "This ruling will strengthen all of our communities, by offering all loving same-sex couples the dignity of marriage across this great land," he said in his speech.

After the speech, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram account to thank the President for his words. "Thank you @barackobama that was one of the best speeches you have ever given!!!!"

Celebrities from Kate Hudson to Anderson Cooper reacted to the decision. See all the love below:

A beautiful long overdue victory and a day to celebrate. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the constitution guarantees a nationwide right to same-sex marriage. #Equality #LoveWins   A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

Especially proud to be an American on this monumental day. Congratulations to all those who have been fighting for this for a long time. In the end, love always win. #marriageequality ❤️ A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

Hugely emotional that marriage equality has finally come to the U.S. History! Love ALWAYS wins. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 26, 2015

Supreme Court rules right to marriage is a "fundamental right" and same sex couples can't be deprived of that right — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) June 26, 2015

ALL love will be recognized and celebrated. https://t.co/4RGKSVGF3W — Troian (@SleepintheGardn) June 26, 2015

#LoveWins Today is a huge step forward for our country, and my family. I'm so grateful and happy! #SCOTUSMarriage — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 26, 2015

We are so proud to be American today! All of our #LGBT brothers and sisters can now love freely! TY #SupremeCourt! pic.twitter.com/RO10N8knfj — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 26, 2015

Our new favorite map. Tag a few friends who live in states where marriage equality is law. (Hint: it's all of them.) A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Jun 26, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Equality for all...! Today is a historic day #lovewins. When all Americans are treated equal we are ALL more free (Pres. Obama) A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

i am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the wisdom of our Supreme Court - and the courage of generations of LGBT crusaders who have fought hard and sacrificed much to lead us to this powerfully emotional and historic moment!!! what an amazing day for our community - and our country! A photo posted by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:03am PDT

So much more work to do but no matter how long it takes, in the end, #LOVE will always prevail. Bravo #SCOTUS #NOH8 #ChooseLove. Now go get married wherever the hell you please. ❤️❤️ Posted by Jussie Smollett on Friday, June 26, 2015

Love is love! We all deserve to love and be loved. Together we stood tall. Let's continue to stand kind #epicday... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 26, 2015 at 8:23am PDT

#LoveWins "They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.” - #SCOTUS, June 26, 2015 Posted by Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday, June 26, 2015

Love for the win! Yes! Supreme Court and Justice Kennedy laying it down. #dropsthemic #tieitup Posted by Kelly Clarkson on Friday, June 26, 2015

#lovewins #weddingsforeveryone #loveislove A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 26, 2015 at 11:28am PDT





A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jun 26, 2015 at 11:44am PDT





It’s simple... Love always & all ways #LOVE #EqualityForAll #LoveWins A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 26, 2015 at 11:16am PDT





#lovewins over prejudice. A photo posted by @ladygaga on Jun 26, 2015 at 11:16am PDT







