Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler reunited Wednesday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Amy, who stars in Disney and Pixar's Inside Out, surprised her former Weekend Update co host's audience. The comedic duo brought back the sketch "Really with Seth and Amy" after Sports Illustrated writer Andy Benoit took to his Twitter account to express his lack of interest in women’s sports.

Photo: Llyod Bishop/ NBC

The funny pair took turns asking Andy (who issued an apology) rhetorical questions during the segment and followed each with really? "Really? Really? Really, Andy Benoit? There's nothing in women's sports worth watching?" Amy chimed in. "I think a lot of people would love to watch you say that to Serena Williams. Really?"

The actress continued: “I guess I’m not surprised you work for Sports Illustrated, you guys put out a swimsuit issue every year dedicated entirely to women who don’t play sports — unless you think it’s a sport to cover both boobs with one arm…Really.” The late night audience laughed as the duo went back and forth mocking the writer and trying not to break character during the sketch. "You can't give it up for a group of women who are representing the U.S. against the world, but I bet you're the same guy who sits inside on a nice day and watches the NFL draft. A full day to find out if your favorite college player is going to have to go mansion shopping in Jacksonville or Tampa Bay, I mean, really," said the late night host.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: