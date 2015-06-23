Celebrity week in photos: Cara Delevingne, Sandra Bullock and more

This week it’s all about Cara Delevingne. The model turned actress made her way across Europe promoting her new movie Paper Towns in a variety of looks styled by the fashionable duo Rob and Mariel. The 22-year-old opted to show off her long legs in a matching crop top and shorts set by Vatanika with Cadadei heels in Madrid to Saint Laurent and Burberry in London.

Along the way, she, co-star Nat Wolff and author John Greene continued their travels in Berlin and Paris. Cara proving her impeccable style also graces July’s Vogue cover where she opened up about her desire to pursue acting after a successful modeling career. “I admit I was terrified to leave. I mean, the bubble gives you a kind of dysfunctional family,” she explains. “When you’re in it, you get it. And the second you’re out of it, you’re like, What the hell just happened? The thrill of acting is making a character real. Modeling is the opposite of real. It’s being fake in front of the camera.”

No denying that Cara gave one of her most candid interviews for the fashion bible. She also confirmed her relationship with musician Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent. "I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days," she shares. "And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle.”

The British beauty revealed details about her past drug use and depression as well as her rocky relationship with her mother. "Women are what completely inspire me, and they have also been my downfall. I have only been hurt by women, my mother first of all," she says of her mom, Pandora Delevingne, who has battled her own drug addiction.

Other women sharing their inspiring stories this week include Sandra Bullock, who stepped out for the second time in over a year at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, and Miley Cyrus, who was honored at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York City.

