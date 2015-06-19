Scott Baio opened up to fans when he revealed that his wife Renee Baio was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The former Happy Days star took to his Facebook on Tuesday to write an emotional post asking for support during this difficult time for their family.

"Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee, has a meningioma brain tumor," the 54-year-old star shared. "Although 90% of these type of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if its operable."

Photo: Getty Images

About 6,500 people are diagnosed with meningioma brain tumors each year in the United States, according to UCLA Neurosurgery, and it is the most common type of brain tumor and usually noncancerous. Sheryl Crow was even diagnosed with one in 2012.

As the family waits to see the course of treatment that will take place, which can be surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, the Charles in Charge star praised his wife for her bravery and asked for fans to pray for her health and recovery. Scott wrote: "Renee has been down some rough roads in her life, yet each time with her strong faith in God, she comes through a better and stronger person."

Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor. Although 90% of these type of tumors are... Posted by Scott Baio on Tuesday, June 16, 2015



During this time we ask for your prayers and support. My wife is my rock. She refuses to even shed one tear, nor will she question God's will. Renee, Bailey, and I will get through this and along the way maybe help educate others to get checked out (MRI with contrast) as 6500 people each year, mostly women get these tumors."

The couple married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2007 and have one daughter together who faced her own health problems. After being born in November 2007, doctors informed the Scott and Renee that their new baby tested positive for a rare metabolic disorder known as glutaric acidemia type 1. Luckily, after two months of intensive testing, her tests came up clean and she's a healthy young girl.