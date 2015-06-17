Ashton Kutcher praises Rumer Willis for writing about body confidence

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore may not be together anymore, but the actor is still her and Bruce Willis' girls' biggest supporter. After Rumer Willis wrote an essay about body confidence for Glamour magazine, the actor called the 26-year-old "amazing."

Showing he is still supportive of her, Ashton shared Rumer's article with his 17 million Facebook fans, writing: "It's amazing that you're telling your story and speaking up for other women."

In the personal essay, Rumer revealed that she struggled with insecurities about her appearance when she was growing up. The oldest daughter of Demi and Bruce also admitted that being in the public eye made her insecurities even worse.

"When you grow up in the public eye the way I did, everyone's looking at you and waiting for you to do something crazy or say something wrong or have a meltdown," she wrote. "I was constantly bullied because of my looks, so I struggled a lot with my body image. I wanted to have no butt; I wanted to have no boobs. For a long time I just wanted to look tiny and androgynous."

However, she has since found her inner confidence and encouraged women to support rather than criticize each other. "We all need to stop bullying ourselves and being cruel to other women," Rumer continued. "Attacking one another instead of supporting one another has become the norm. Life's hard enough as it is. Let's find strength in the fact that we're different and unique."

As Rumer participated in Dancing With the Stars, she learned that much of this bullying has been behind the computer. "I found that a lot of people that have so much negativity are young girls," she recently shared with HELLO!. "It’s a new generation where that is the outlet for the insecurities that they have. You can’t base your value in other people’s opinions of you whether they love you and think you are the most amazing person ever, or they hate you."

Ashton has kept in touch with Rumer following the end of his relationship with her mother Demi in 2011, and recently said he was "proud" of her success in the finale of the show. Rumer went on to win the Mirrorball trophy with her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy and has since commemorated her achievement with a special tattoo.