Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham reunite and talk possible 'Gilmore Girls' movie

Gilmore Girls charmed viewers in the early 2000s, which is why fans were excited to see the cast reunite again at the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Picking up where they left off, stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel chatted exclusively with NBC's TODAY to describe what life was like on set and the possibility of an on-screen reunion.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

The cast of Gilmore Girls sat down for the exclusive interview with TODAY Photo: Instagram/@reallaurengraham

"I got this feeling, which I've had very few times as an actor," Lauren told NBC's Janet Shamlian about deciding to take on the role of Lorelai Gilmore. "Which is, 'Ooh, that's mine. I know how to do that.'" On the other hand, Alexis, who played Lauren's daughter Rory, noted that she was new to the acting world prior to landing the major gig. "I had decided to pursue acting, like, six months before I think this show got picked up. So it was really overwhelming," said Alexis, who was attending New York University at the time.

Lauren and Alexis played mother and daughter on the hit show Photo: Instagram/@reallaurengraham

The young actress added that it was tricky camera movements that were her biggest challenge. "The camera work on that show is very specific and we really had to hit certain marks," Lauren mentioned. "Which especially when you start out, is just a foreign concept."

The seasoned actress even admitted she would physically grab Alexis to help guide her through scenes. "In the beginning, people are like, 'You have such great chemistry,'" joked Lauren. "And I'm like, 'I'm mauling her. That's why.'"

While the cast reunited to celebrate 15 years, the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed it was a "total fluke" the WB hit was even made. "I sold it off of a line, 'It's [a] mother and daughter and they're, like, friends,'" she said. "And they all perked up and literally said, 'Great, we'll buy that.'"

The cast enjoyed their reunion 15 years after the show first aired Photo: Instagram/@todayshow

The cast, who admitted they hadn't all been together since the show ended, spoke about the various on-screen romances and the late Edward Hermann who played the family patriarch on the show and died in December of 2014.

One thing that excited fans more than anything was the suggestion at a possible reunion movie. "I'm all in. I mean, absolutely all in," said Scott Patterson , who played Lorelai's love interest Luke Danes. Lauren agreed, "There's nothing standing in our way. There's, for sure, willingness."

A reunion movie isn't out of the question according to the cast and creator Photo: Instagram/@reallaurengraham

During the panel on Saturday, Amy said there was nothing in the works at the moment, but suggested it wasn't out of the realm of possibility. "Here's the good thing: Nobody here hates each other," she shared. "It would have to be the right everything — the right format, the right timing. It would have to be honored in a certain way. And I think that if it ever came around, we would all jump in and do it. And if it ever happens, I promise you we'll do it correctly."

Watch the full interview below: