Hollywood loves Angelina Jolie: See her 10 A-list admirers

Happy birthday Angelina Jolie! The actress, turned philanthropist, mother, and now regarded film director, celebrates turning 40 today. In that time, the brunette beauty has garnered a powerful reputation around the globe, one of which being arguably the most beautiful woman in the world both inside and out according to her family, friends and co-stars.

Angelina has embraced the role of mother with her six children Photo: Getty Images

Over the past decade, we’ve come to see a softer Angelina in her role as Ambassador to the United Nations, becoming a mother to six children (three of which she adopted through her humanitarian work) with heartthrob husband Brad Pitt, and opening up a dialogue about preventive double mastectomy surgery in her op-ed in the New York Times.

Cancer survivor and musician Sheryl Crowe is just one of many people who have openly commented on the brave decision the Maleficent star made. "I commend Angelina Jolie for her courage and thoughtfulness in sharing her story today regarding her mastectomy," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "So brave!"

Brad has no problem gushing about his wife Photo: Getty Images

Another person who commends her strength is husband Brad who has gushed about his wife numerous times. “She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for," he told reporters at the New York premiere of World War Z. Aside from Angie's loving spirit, the actor couldn't help but comment on his wife's stunning looks adding she was "sexy as ever."

It's not just her husband or pals that are fans of the actress, co-stars and other Hollywood royalty can't stop gushing about Angelina as well. From Johnny Depp to Elle Fanning, everyone has something sweet to say about the star. We’ve rounded up 10 A-list admirers of Angie.

Photo: Getty Images