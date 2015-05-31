The summer movie releases have begun. The boys of Entourage reunited for the New York premiere of the hit series’ first feature film. Adrian Grenier made his way to the top of the Empire State Building to join Kevin Connolly, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara on the carpet at the Paris Theater.

Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams got dolled up for a special screening of Aloha while their co-star Bradley Cooper mingled with Anna Wintour at a party for his performance in Elephant Man in London. Also there was his new lady Irina Shayk.

In London as well, Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Jason Statham and Jude Law to premiere their summer hit Spy. The trio were full of laughs on the red carpet.

