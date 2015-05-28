One of entertainment's hottest former couples has reunited... sort of. Ex-loves Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez created a social media buzz with fans after Hillsong preacher Rich Wilkerson Jr. posted a short behind-the-scenes Snapchat video of the two relaxing with a group of pals.

Friendly exes: Selena and Justin at separate events earlier this month Photos: Getty Images

Miami pastor Rich, who famously officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding, has a huge celebrity following, including 21-year-old Justin and 22-year-old Selena, who also attended his church during their time together as a couple.

The two singers dated on and off for three years before finally parting ways in 2014. Most recently, Justin has been photographed out and about with model Jayde Pierce, while Selena, who makes a cameo in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video, had been briefly linked to music producer Zedd.

Justin out and about with model Jayde Pierce last week Photo: Getty Images

Justin and Selena seem to have a friendly relationship and have certainly been on the same red carpet, including stepping out, separately of course, for the Met Ball. Later that night, following the gala's after parties, he exclaimed to a group of photographers: "Selena looked gorgeous at the Met Ball!"

Earlier this year, Selena had opened up about her relationship with the pop icon, describing him as her "first love" — and insisting she wouldn't change a thing about their high-profile romance.

Former couple Justin and Selena in April 2012 Photo: Getty Images

"When you're young and you're being told so many different things… it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us in a way," she told V magazine.

"It was really weird but it was incredible. I would never take it back in a million years. You live and you learn, you know?"

