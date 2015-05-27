Taylor Swift hits town with Calvin Harris after topping Forbes list

If Taylor Swift had a blank space in her heart, it looks like it's now very much filled by A-list DJ Calvin Harris. On Tuesday, the newly-minted couple stepped out in New York's Little Italy, with the pop star looking date-night-ready in a flirty floral skirt and crop top.

Calvin picked up Taylor up at her apartment for their date night Photo: Getty Images

Taylor, who stands at about 5 feet 10 inches, looked deceptively petite at the 6-foot-5- inch Scottish music star's side as they arrived for dinner at L'asso, despite the fact she wore perilously high heels.

The lovebirds, who were the talk of the Billboard Music Awards with their public display of affection, are quite the power couple. While Taylor is riding high on the success of her fifth studio album 1989, which is her third consecutive disc to sell a million copies in one week, Calvin is no slouch in the career department. The DJ, who had his fans spinning with his new Armani underwear ad campaign, has a fortune of $66 million.

The singer was just named on Forbes' Most Powerful Women list Photo: Getty Images

Celebrations were in order this week as the songstress has made the Forbes Most Powerful Women in the World List for the first time, coming in at number 64. At 25, she's the youngest woman ever on the list which was headed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by Hillary Clinton.

A solo Taylor wore high-waisted shorts and a big smile earlier in the day Photo: Getty Images

"The singer-songwriter completed her transition from country starlet to pop superstar with the launch of album 1989 last fall, the top-selling release of the year with over 3.5 million copies sold, making her one of only three artists with a platinum album in 2014," reads her Forbes entry.

Other famous power women named on the list include Beyoncé, the Queen, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.