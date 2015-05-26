George Clooney may be an Oscar winner, but it was his wife Amal that looked like a golden statue while at the Tokyo premiere of Tomorrowland on Monday night. The 37-year-old, who missed George's UK premiere of the film, dazzled in a gold floor-length gown with a flower on the halter neck as she lovingly posed with her actor husband.

The Lebanese-British beauty turned to style maestro John Galliano, who created the custom-made gown as part of his new role as creative director for Maison Margiela.

Amal dazzled in gold on Monday's red carpet Photo: Getty Images

Amal herself showed off her fashion-forward credentials, complementing the gown with chic accessories like a shimmering golden box clutch bag from Bulgari and a pair of gold Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Her glossy black locks were pulled away from her face in sleek tousled waves, and her subtle make-up featured smokey eyes and a slick of pink lipstick.

It proved to be an extra special night out for Amal, who was joined by her half-brother Samer Alamuddin at the glitzy premiere.

Amal's half-brother joined her at the premiere Photo: Getty Images

No doubt she enjoyed some rare time off to catch up with her family, amidst a hectic schedule back in New York City, where George was filming his latest movie Money Monster.

It seems Amal will soon be closer to her family full time. George confirmed that he and his wife will be moving to England where they purchased a nine-bedroom home seven months ago. The actor revealed their plans to relocate to the the small Berkshire village of Sonning county during an interview with Good Morning Britain's Ross King that aired May 20. "We've got a house there, we're fixing it up," he said. "We're going to be moving in at the end of the summer, and we're really excited."

George posed alongside Amal and her half-brother Photo: Getty Images

George also recently opened up about married life to Extra. "I'm very happy. It's exciting. I really love my wife," he shared. "I'm having a great time and I'm very proud of her. I couldn't be more proud of the things she does."