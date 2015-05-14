Anna Faris shares cute family selfie 'felfie' with Chris Pratt and son Jack

There is cuteness overload in Anna Faris' picture with husband Chris Pratt and their son Jack. During a recent outing, they looked every inch the happy family. The actress shared a rare family photo of the trio together on Wednesday, much to the delight of their fans.

"You can tell by our faces that I've been trying to take this felfie for a while #hatwearinfamily," she wrote, along with the picture of the family smiling together with fixed grins.

You can tell by our faces that I've been trying to take this felfie for a while #hatwearinfamily pic.twitter.com/MPjzvBLHeS — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 12, 2015

In the cute photo — both Anna and Chris are dressed in casual t-shirts and hats, while two-year-old Jack looks just like his dad in a blue and white striped cap and glasses. It is not the first family photo Anna has shared with her fans on Twitter. The Mom star tweeted another photo of the family together in April, writing: "Family selfie! Felfie?"

Anna and Chris tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently opened up about their relationship, saying that he believes they were destined to be together.

"Anna and I are meant to be together," he said during a Reddit AMA session. "Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life."

He continued, "She and I grew up 20 minutes away from each other but never met until we were in LA. We both got our start in horror spoofs. We both did an animated movie for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. We both made our careers playing guileless nitwits for laughs. We both have parents that suffered with MS. The similarities go on and on."

Meanwhile Anna has similar praise for her husband. "I think that being a father is very meaningful and rewarding to Chris," Anna shared with Redbook. "He's a great dad. He's a little more serious than he was before. It forces your hand. You really have to become an adult."

Keep up those 'felfies'!