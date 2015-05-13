Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner support Kelly Rutherford in custody battle

Kelly Rutherford, who has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband, has found supporters in Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner. The reality stars have joined a roster of other celebrities signing the Gossip Girl alum's petition after she lost custody of her children last month. "My kids and I are so thankful for their incredible support," Kelly tells HELLO!. "They are very powerful and it creates much needed awareness!"

On Tuesday, Kim took to Twitter upon learning about her long battle. “I signed this petition bc I believe it's the right thing to do & if u believe in it please sign it @KellyRutherford,” Kim tweeted along with a link to Kelly’s petition to the White House. “I usually don't get involved in other people's lives especially if I don't know them but this story I've been following & as a mom touched me...I know I don't know you @KellyRutherford but as a mom I feel your pain and I wish you the best of luck! I hope you see your babies soon!”

Kelly has been fighting for six years for custody of her children Photo: Getty Images

The court's ruling was the latest in a bitter six-year-long international custody battle with her ex Daniel Giersch forcing Kelly to publicly ask for help. Ed Westwick, who played Kelly's stepson in the show lent his support as well. “This is my friend @KellyRutherford," he tweeted. "You (yes,you) have the power to help her get her kids back.”

Last month, Kelly sat down with HELLO! and spoke out about losing her custody battle. "I feel empty," she shared. "I'm doing everything I can to survive this." The 46-year-old, who is mom to Hermes, 5, and Helena, 3, said. "At the end of the day, I'm a mother and a citizen of this country no matter what I do for a living. What I'm asking for is help."

The mom-of-two also got help from another lady, Kris Jenner. The momager took to Twitter writing, " ‪#childrensrights‪ #wecandothis Please sign the petition 4 the White House 2 help bring @KellyRutherford kids home" with a link.

Kris Jenner spoke out in support of Kelly Rutherford Photo: Getty Images

The public outpouring of support came when Kelly's Children's Justice Campaign hosted an event in L.A on Tuesday. Melanie Griffith and Marcia Cross attended along with Selma Blair, who posed with Kris after it was announced she would be playing the reality star on the upcoming FX television series American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson.

The stars came out on Tuesday to support Kelly Rutherford Photo: Getty Images



Kris and Selma snapped some selfies and caught up on the carpet. The actress shared with reporters about the matriarch, "She's such a presence. You kind of have to get in her mind-set from like 20 years ago [with] this trial."

As for Kris' thoughts about Selma portraying her, she told Us Weekly, "I think she's great. I'm a big fan. I'm excited."

Selma Blair will play Kris Jenner in a new show about OJ Simpson Photo: Getty Images

It was also announced that David Schwimmer would be playing the role of Kris' ex-husband, the late Robert Kardashian in the new true crime anthology series. "I was lucky enough to speak to [Jenner] for a few hours who was very generous with her time," David told the Associated Press. "I thought, 'Who better to tell me who Robert was as a husband and a father than her?' And it's been a very exciting process so far."