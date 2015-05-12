Once very private about his personal life, George Clooney can't stop gushing about his wife Amal Alamuddin. After praising the brunette beauty for her style, passion and beauty on more than one occasion, the former bachelor now revealed that despite being Hollywood's most eligible bachelor for years, he didn't find married life to be a major adjustment.



"There was nothing tough about it," George, 54, said in a new interview with news.com.au. "Our only adjustments are figuring out our schedules. Our deal is that we can't be more than a week apart. So far that's worked out pretty well."

George Clooney and wife Amal have been blissfully happy since tying the knot Photo: Getty Images



Indeed the first eight months of marriage have been blissfully happy for the couple. "We don't disagree on many things so far," the Tomorrowland star revealed with a smile. "We will see. And since she's smarter than me, the only way we resolve anything is by arm wrestling. That is my only chance of winning anything with her because if it's an intellectual battle, I would lose. She's the smart one in the family."



As well as being an intellectual force to be reckoned with, Lebanon-British lawyer Amal has emerged as a fashion icon; the A-list couple caused a stir recently with their appearance at the 2015 Met Gala. On the subject of 37-year-old Amal's style, George commented, "Sometimes people will give her a dress because they want their name to be out there, but she's a grown person and she pays for a lot of her own stuff.



"The funny thing is, from the first day I met Amal, you could see that she has her own sense of style. She doesn't have a stylist, she has clothes that she loves to wear and she knows exactly what they are."

The A-list couple on the Met Gala red carpet on May 4 Photo: Getty Images



As for George's approach to fashion he confessed, "Sometimes Amal looks at me confused about my sense of style. There are times when she says, 'Are you going to wear a tequila T-shirt again?!'"



George also opened up on the couple's home life. "Well, I cook a little bit. My wife makes reservations," he said, before adding, "I'm now a bit of a connoisseur of Lebanese food. I didn't know much about it before but I find it to be fantastic. We eat a lot of Tabbouleh. And listen, I was a single guy for a long time, I am a decent chef, I know how to cook. I make a nice pasta because I spend time in Italy. I can also make good breakfast food, and I'm great at Thanksgiving dinner."