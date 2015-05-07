After much speculation about whether or not Kylie Jenner had enhanced her often photographed plump pout, the 17-year-old reality star has finally admitted that she has indeed made them bigger than normal. She explains on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."

Kylie admits the truth to her family, confiding in older half-sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. "I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything," Kylie says. "So I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."

In a nod to their lifestyle and media attention, Kylie adds, "Everyone always picks us apart." Speculation about Kylie's new look came in 2014 after she shared a series of snapshots which had commentators suggesting she had surgically enhanced her lips. She later deleted the pictures, and wrote on Twitter, "Let's get our lives together guys and talk about some important s***. Just talk about something new at least. I'm bored."

The teenager also spoke to her fans about body image in April, after a recent craze saw fans trying to recreate her fuller lips by using vacuums and glasses or bottle tops to try and create suction for plumper lips.

Dubbed the "Kylie Jenner Challenge," it left many with severe bruising and swollen lips. The reality star took to Twitter to address those taking part in the challenge and urged them to stop risking further damage.

"I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look," she wrote in the first of two posts. "I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look."