Anna Wintour is known for her serious nature and rarely cracks a smile. But the Vogue editor, 65, proved she has a comedic side in a mock "behind-the-scenes" sketch from Wednesday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers show.

In the funny clip, it is revealed that Anna is actually the brains behind the comedian's hit talk show. “A lot of people don’t realize that along with being a fashion icon, Anna Wintour has been behind every major comedy decision in the last 40 years,” Seth says in the sketch. "Saturday Night Live was her idea. She directed Animal House. She told Jerry Seinfeld the show should be about nothing."

Anna and Seth are friendly off-camera as well Photo: Getty Images

The 5-minute-long clip goes to show Anna's signature decisiveness, choosing between a man dressed as a chicken or one dressed as an astronaut, and where or not to display a chattering teeth toy or a whoopee cushion. The staff of the show even decides to dress in black-tie attire for their fashionable boss, to which Anna says, "I don't know why they do that. They look ridiculous."

Seth says he has a daily meeting with the head honcho to perfect his on-air sketches. "Every morning Anna and I meet and go over last night's show," he explains. After a rare approval from the magazine icon, Seth breaks down in tears. "Stop crying," quips Anna. "You're a grown man."

Watch the entire hilarious clip below:



