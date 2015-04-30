George Clooney and Amal enjoy a night out with her family in New York

Amal Clooney, 37, was as radiant as ever for a dinner with husband George on Tuesday night. While the famous couple has been making New York City their home for the foreseeable future, they were joined by some special guests: Amal's parents and sister.

Photo: Rex

The group enjoyed quality time at Caravaggio, a restaurant in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Once again, all eyes were on the human rights lawyer who showed off her rising style icon status — this time in an elegant black Alexander McQueen mini-dress, giving fans a glimpse of her long, toned legs.

The dress featured a large white floral print and thick red trim on the sleeves and hem, with hints of cut-outs detailing. The Lebanese-British beauty completed her look with a pair of strappy black Giambattista Valli sandals and bold red lipstick that complemented the red detailing on her dress.

Photo: Rex

The lawyer's mother Baria seemed to have taken a leaf out of her daughter's book and was dressed in an equally fabulous get-up. The Alamuddin matriarch looked glamorous in a gold jacket that featured black embroidered lace, which she paired with black satin trousers.

Ever the gentleman, George, who looked dapper in a navy jacket and jeans, protectively linked arms with his mother-in-law as they made their way into the restaurant, striding past photographers outside.

Her other beautiful daughter Tala, who acted as a bridesmaid at Amal's wedding, also attended the family night out, wearing a pale grey wrap-around dress and knee-high leather boots, while Amal's dad Ramzi was also pictured at the dinner.

Photo: Rex

Amal, who is normally based in London where she works as a barrister for Doughty Street Chambers, has been in New York for the past few weeks. The accomplished lawyer joined Columbia Law School for the spring semester as a visiting faculty member and as a senior fellow with the law school's Human Rights Institute. Her new position will likely last until May 15.

George, meanwhile, has been filming his new movie Money Monster alongside Julia Roberts and Dominic West. The handsome star plays financial TV personality Lee Gates, who is held hostage by a viewer who has lost all of his money following a bad tip from Lee on his show.