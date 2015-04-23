'Girls' stars pals on and off camera: Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and more

It's was a girls night out for co-stars Allison Williams and Jemima Kirke as they attended Housing Works' third annual Groundbreaker Awards gala in New York City on Wednesday. The on-screen pals in the HBO series Girls proved they were buddies behind the scenes too as the posed together on the red carpet

Allison, who plays Marnie Michaels in the show, donned a black sleeveless dress with a belt that she paired with wedge heels and diamond earrings. Jemima, who plays Jessa Johansson, opted for a bit more color at the event, wearing a long pale pink dress with a delicate bow around her waist.

The dynamic duo weren't the only ones from the show who decided to stop by. Andrew Rannells, who plays Elijah Krantz, and Alex Karpovsky, who plays Ray Ploshansky, showed their support for the charity that fights against HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Both men looked dapper in suits as they posed with their female co-stars.

Showing how comfortable they are with each other, Andrew posted a picture on his Instagram of Allison sticking out her tongue and Jemima laughing at the scene. He cheekily captioned the pic, "These girls…"

These girls... A photo posted by theandrewrannells (@theandrewrannells) on Apr 22, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT



Missing from the funny group were their other co-stars Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Adam Driver. But they seem to be close off-set as well. Lena often posts pictures of the girls goofing off when the cameras aren't rolling.

Here @aw and I are taking the #TwizzlerChallenge ❤️pass it on! twizzlerchallengeforautism.org #NightofTooManyStars #NYC4a A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 18, 2015 at 9:28am PDT



Girls was recently renewed for a fifth season and follows a group of friends who are in their 20s living in New York City.