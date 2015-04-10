Bethenny Frankel: Former 'Real Housewives' castmates 'didn't totally hate me'

Bethenny Frankel is back! The original Housewife, Skinny Girl entrepreneur and mother of one made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show on Thursday to discuss her recent return to the Real Housewives of New York as well as her newest book I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To: 10 Rules For Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After.

Bethenny discussed her new book in L.A. this week Photo: Getty Images

Since Bethenny, 44, was busy with her Skinny Girl empire and book writing career, Ellen wanted to know if she still kept in contact with her old castmates from the RHONY during her three years away from the show. “Not totally,” Bethenny said. “But, a little bit. Like when I had the show they would come on and that was a great bridge, the talk show, so thank you for that. Because it was a great bridge. They didn’t totally hate me for not having spoken to them.”

Bethenny has been filming for the Real Housewives of New York Photo: Getty Images

So, has Bethenny changed since returning to the Bravo reality series? “No. I’m always the same," she told Ellen, explaining that one of the reasons she left the show was when it started changing with gratuitous arguing and drama. "Some people who come on as new Housewives have a pre-conceived notion of how they are supposed to act: 'I’m supposed to throw your mug at you. And you’re supposed to do something to me.' And I was never like that on the show and I don’t think that the show is like that this season.”

During Bethenny’s book signing at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles on April 8 she spoke to fans about love, family and even the possibility of getting her own Real Housewife spin-off show.

The mom-of-one already had a spin-off show with ex Jason Hoppy Photo: Getty Images

When asked if she would ever consider being married again Bethenny, who is currently entangled in a difficult divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 44, replied, “I said outwardly that I would never be legally married again because I just don’t think there should be a contract in matters of the heart. I’m sorry for the people who just got married. It’s just a feeling, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to work, but I just do so many contracts in my day to day life I just don’t want to sign a contract with someone that I am in a relationship with.”

Bethenny had a very public divorce from Jason Photo: Getty Images

And the question fans seemed most intrigued by was, if Bethenny has returned to the Real Housewives, does that mean it’s also possible we see another Bethenny starring in another spin-off? “I’m kind of liking where I am right now. Skinny Girl is doing incredibly well. I have a beautiful daughter. I’m doing what I want to do and I’m enjoying it. So I don’t want to get to a point where I’m not enjoying it. But maybe. I mean probably. Probably,” she said with a mischievous laugh.

Skinny Girl is still one of Bethenny's passions Photo: Getty Images

Until that happens, fans can catch Bethenny on the current season of the Real Housewives of New York, airing on Bravo.