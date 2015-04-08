Adam Levine is used to women throwing themselves at him, but one fan took it a little too far. During his concert with band Maroon 5 in Anaheim, California on Monday, an overzealous fan rushed the stage ambushing the lead singer.

In a video posted by a fellow concert-goer, you see a young woman in a black dress run on stage and try to put her arms around The Voice coach's neck. Visibly shaken, Adam attempts to push her away. Seemingly recognizing the female fan wanted a hug or dance and not hurt him, Adam then puts his arms around her before security took the young lady away.

Adam was attacked by a fan while performing on stage Photo: Getty Images

Like a pro, Adam finished the song and then addressed the crowd about the scary encounter. “It's just weird to be, like, in the moment, you know," said the 36-year-old. "And you're singing, and your eyes are closed, and you have this beautiful moment. And then the next thing you know someone's f***ing in your face … It's super terrifying." He also noted that his ear had been cut by the fan's fingernail during the incident.

Beyonce was dragged off stage by a fan in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Unfortunately, moments like these have happened to other stars in the past. Justin Bieber and his piano were knock over when a fan ran up to him during a 2013 performance in Dubai. Beyonce was actually dragged off stage by a crazed fan the same year in Brazil. And a fan was arrested after attacking Britney Spears during her 2009 concert in Connecticut.

Luckily, Adam walked away unscathed.

Watch the attack below: