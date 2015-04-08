Adam Levine is used to women throwing themselves at him, but one fan took it a little too far. During his concert with band Maroon 5 in Anaheim, California on Monday, an overzealous fan rushed the stage ambushing the lead singer.
In a video posted by a fellow concert-goer, you see a young woman in a black dress run on stage and try to put her arms around The Voice coach's neck. Visibly shaken, Adam attempts to push her away. Seemingly recognizing the female fan wanted a hug or dance and not hurt him, Adam then puts his arms around her before security took the young lady away.
Like a pro, Adam finished the song and then addressed the crowd about the scary encounter. “It's just weird to be, like, in the moment, you know," said the 36-year-old. "And you're singing, and your eyes are closed, and you have this beautiful moment. And then the next thing you know someone's f***ing in your face … It's super terrifying." He also noted that his ear had been cut by the fan's fingernail during the incident.
Unfortunately, moments like these have happened to other stars in the past. Justin Bieber and his piano were knock over when a fan ran up to him during a 2013 performance in Dubai. Beyonce was actually dragged off stage by a crazed fan the same year in Brazil. And a fan was arrested after attacking Britney Spears during her 2009 concert in Connecticut.
Luckily, Adam walked away unscathed.
Watch the attack below: