Christie Brinkley injured after trying to save bird while on vacation

No good deed goes unpunished, right? Well, that was the case for Christie Brinkley. While trying to save a bird during her Easter vacation in Turks and Caicos, the supermodel was injured, leaving her with a black eye and cut face.

Photo: Getty Images



Not afraid to show off a less-than-flattering photo of herself, the 61-year-old posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a hospital gown with a swollen eye and gash. "We interrupt this holiday to take a little unplanned excursion to Miami for cat scans and stitches following an accident trying to save a bird," she captioned the photo.



Though we don't know details of how the bird incident took place, we do know Christie had to take a trip to Miami to receive treatment for her injuries. Prior to her hospital visit, Christie was posting photos of her stay at the luxury resort Parrot Cay, where she was on vacation with 29-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

The blonde beauty didn't let the accident derail her holiday plans too much though. She is back to the beach and still posting pictures from her envious getaway.

"I'm back in Parrot Cay and is it my imagination (or the bump on my head ?) that has me seeing the clouds as B A E (before anything else) which is reserved for very special sweet people like all of you who wrote such kind well wishes," she wrote.