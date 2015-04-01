Helen Mirren has fun with helium on 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Dame Helen Mirren is one of Hollywood's most sophisticated and stunning women. Her roles are delightful and her legions of fans have come to adore her classic appeal. So the world was surprised when the elegant actress tried her hand at inhaling helium, producing a hilarious video for us to enjoy.

Though she may be starring in the new dramatic film Woman in Gold, about a woman suing the Austrian government for the return of artwork the Nazis stole from her family, the 69-year-old showed her lighthearted side while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Helen's appearance is hilarious as she inhales helium from a giant balloon and proceeds to answer questions in a squeaky voice. "Where do you keep your Academy Award," the TV show host asks. "I keep my Academy Award on the stairs actually in my house in London," Helen responded in the high-pitched tone.

She also gives a faux-acceptance speech, which was her idea, and even says some funny Britishisms all in the elf-like voice. Amazingly, she does it with her signature grace and poise.

While the Dame has a naturally regal accent, she commented on how " the Queen has the perfect upper class accent." And Helen should know, as she is playing the British monarch in The Audience in New York after completing her stint in London's West End.

Watch the hilarious clip below: