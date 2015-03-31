Nicki Minaj receives joke proposal from Princess Diana's nephew Louis Spencer

When
Nicki Minaj met Princess Diana's nephew Louis Spencer at her London concert on Saturday, the pair certainly hit it off. The rapper posted a photo together on Instagram, revealing that Louis had jokingly asked her to marry him after they chatted backstage at the O2 Arena.
Nicki, 32, shared a picture of herself posing alongside Viscount Althorp, who is the eldest son of Charles Spencer, Diana's brother. "The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana - he said he wants to marry me #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR (sic)", the Starships hit-maker joked.
The snap showed the performer posing in a sheer long-sleeved black top as she cuddled up to the tall 21-year-old. Another picture saw the singer smiling sweetly next to the handsome blond. She joked: "Check out our wedding photo. no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys."
Louis' sister Lady Kitty Spencer also went backstage and took a picture with the star of the night. Nicki posted a shot of the two girls, writing, "His beautiful sister @kittyspencer8 #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR."
The late Princess Diana's brother Charles, who is father to Louis and Kitty, shared his gratitude with Nicki for meeting his children, and got in on the joke. "Thank you @NICKIMINAJ for being so kind, meeting my son Louis after your @O2music concert last night - love the Instagram 'wedding' picture!" he tweeted.
After Nicki’s London concert, the singer took a plane to New York where she joined some of the biggest names in the music industry on Monday to launch Tidal, a streaming service being billed as the first artist-owned platform for music and video.
Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce, Usher, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, Jack White and Kanye West are just some of the stars revealed as co-owners of the subscription service, which is the brainchild of Jay Z. To mark the move, lots of the stars changed their Twitter picture to a blank aqua blue, and posted about "#TIDALforALL."