Hilary Duff reveals her many tattoos, talks loving her bikini body

In the words of Madonna, Hilary Duff is quite the “Rebel Heart.” On Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres, the Younger star shares that she has several tattoos — 12 to be exact! Ellen was intrigued by the ink and asked the 27-year-old to explain her choices.

“I have a bunch of little guys inside my arms,” Hilary, who recently filmed the upcoming TV Land show in Brooklyn, says. “I have 12. This is my little Brooklyn. Little BK tattoo. But um, I recently got a new one.”

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

A fascinated Ellen asked Hilary how she decides where to place the permanent additions. “I think that part of me loves tattoos and part of me doesn’t want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time,” she explains. “So when my arms are down, I look just like a normie and when my arms are out, I look super hardcore like a gangster.”

Hilary’s other tattoos consist of: a little bird (her favorite), one that reads "Stand by Me," one for her 3-year-old son Luca, a wishbone, a heart, one that says "Thick as Thieves" that her sister Haylie also has, and 2 cents written in a circle. While the songstress mentions that she could keep going, she stops to share her most recent tattoo for Ellen.

Before flashing a lovely pic of Ellen’s face on her thigh, Hilary jokes: “It’s my biggest one. It’s a big commitment. Prime real estate. I just realized before I came that I’ve been on your show 12 times now. This is my 12th time on your show. So I decided to show you a little love!”

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The "Sparks" singer is also having some fun experimenting with her hair. Showing off her new greenish blue color, she tells Ellen, “I’ve never done anything like this, and I was just in Cabo with my son, and I was staring at the ocean, and I was like I want that on my head. So this happened.”

As far as her son Luca with ex-Mike Comrie, he is very particular when it comes to how his mom styles her hair. “There’s absolutely no buns on my head, no ponytails,” she mentions. “I’ll have a ponytail and he’s like um, hair down mom. Hair down please. I’m like.. At least he knows what he likes.”

Photo: Instagram

And the actress is also not afraid to share what she likes too and in this moment, it’s her hot bikini bod. “I’ve never done anything like that before, my Instagram page is pretty tame. And I had spent all weekend in a bikini and I was feeling pretty good,” Hilary says about her showing off her toned physique recently. “I’m just like everyone else. Usually I’m not feeling so good. I [have a] love-hate relationship with my body, and I don’t know I was on a trip with my son and it’s been 3 years since I had him. I'm just so proud of my body and what it’s done for me. It gave me the most beautiful little boy and I feel strong and powerful and I wanted to inspire other women.”

Mission accomplished! Click below to watch a clip from Monday's Ellen and be sure to tune in: