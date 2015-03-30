Kim Kardashian and North West's fun-filled day Easter egg hunting

Kim Kardashian and her youngster North West embraced mommy-daughter time over the weekend, heading outdoors for a day filled with adventure. The pair were getting into the Easter spirit early to make sure they had everything ready for this Sunday's celebration.

Venturing to Underwood Farms, Kim and North kicked off the day with an Easter egg hunt. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared snaps of her little one on Instagram, giving fans an update on North's activities throughout the day.

Kim Kardashian's daughter was very excited about her egg hunt treasures Photo: Instagram

North was joined by her little friend Ryan, who is Kim pal Tracy Nguyen's daughter, eagerly got involved and was pictured digging her hand into the grass in search of an egg. "My baby girl on the hunt for Easter eggs at the farm! #PerfectSunday #GettingReadyForNextWeek #SpringTimeEasterFestival," Kim, 34, captioned the sweet photo.

The TV personality shared another cute photo of North and Ryan holding hands and clutching their baskets before they set off for the hunt. "BFF'S! Ryan + North," Kim wrote alongside the picture.

"BFFs" Ryan and North looked to be enjoying their day out on the farm Photo: Instagram

The doting mom had dressed her 21-month-old in a baggy white T-shirt, cut-off denim shorts and white sneakers. Sporting her trademark hairstyle, little North had her dark hair scraped back into a cute topknot.

There was plenty around to keep Kanye West's child and her friend entertained, with the pair enjoying some face painting too. Kim shared another photo of North looking through various designs on a board, with the mini fashionista pointing at one of a dolphin. Her friend Ryan, meanwhile, had a colorful unicorn painted onto her cheek.

Click on the picture below for more photos from North's Easter egg hunt:

The sweet duo completed their day out with a face painting session Photo: Instagram

Ahead of their Easter egg outing, Kim and North were spotted running errands together. Fans and celebrity watchers were quick to note that Kim had gone back to her natural dark hair color, having recently dyed her locks platinum blonde for Paris Fashion Week.

Kim went back to her darker hue after Paris Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

The star, who said she was inspired by Madonna, had caused a frenzy when she was spotted front row at the Balmain show, flaunting the dramatic change.

"I've always had this image of Madonna with platinum hair in my references folder on my computer and I've been waiting a long time to try the look," Kim told PEOPLE of her decision. "I thought what better time than right now for Paris Fashion Week."