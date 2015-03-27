Molly Sims is now the proud mother of two. She shared a picture of her and husband Scott Stuber's baby girl on social media. The 41-year-old model announced their happy news on Instagram alongside the very first photo of their newborn daughter.



"We welcome Scarlett May Stuber into our family," the star wrote, with a picture taken by Gia Canali. "Our hearts are bigger with you here."

We welcome Scarlett May Stuber into our family. Our hearts are bigger with you here. http://bit.ly/1bzdc9f {Image credit: @gcanali} A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Mar 26, 2015 at 5:28pm PDT

Molly Sims proudly announced the arrival of her daughter Scarlett





Molly announced in September that she was expecting her second baby with producer Scott. The couple, who have been married since September 2011, are already proud parents to two-year-old son Brooks.



"I absolutely cannot wait to see what life will be like as a mother to a toddler and a newborn," The Everyday Supermodel author wrote on WhoSay at the time. "And I really cannot wait to see Brooks as an older brother to Baby #2. I just know that Brooks is going to be preciously protective."





Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber have been married since September 2011 Photo: Getty Images



Once month later, Molly confirmed that the new arrival would be a baby girl. "We couldn't be more excited," she captioned a photo of her growing baby bump. "I can't wait to meet our baby girl and I just know that Brooks is going to be the very best big brother ever. Two kids under three… here we GO!"



Brooks was certainly excited about the prospect of having a baby sister. "He told me yesterday that he had a baby in his belly," Molly told PEOPLE in February. "I was walking down the stairs a couple of days ago and he goes, 'Mama has a big belly', and I'm like, 'Yes, she does!'"



My ❤️#blessed #myfirstbaby #nightmylove A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Mar 24, 2015 at 8:55pm PDT

Molly Sims and her son Brooks





Before the arrival of her baby girl, Molly enjoyed a backyard baby shower with her family and close friends, including celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, Ali Larter and Vanessa Lachey.



"Everyone seemed so excited that Molly is having a girl, and they had fun seeing all of the adorable baby girl clothes she got," a source told E! News. "It was a great afternoon."