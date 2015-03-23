Michael Bublé: I was 'careless and reckless' with past girlfriends

Singer Michael Bublé might be revered by most for his amazing music career, but he might not be as respected by his ex-girlfriends. The Canadian crooner, 39, admitted that he was less than perfect in past relationships, a flaw he had to come to terms with over the past few years.

"I was a jerk and I was careless and reckless with the hearts of women I was with," Michael, who previously dated actress Emily Blunt, told Canadian show eTalk. "And I got my karma. I earned it. I got my butt and heart kicked and it hurt me enough that I looked in the mirror and didn't want it to happen again."

Michael and Emily dated between 2005 and 2008 Photo: Getty Images



Michael and Emily dated for three years, between 2005 and 2008, before calling it quits. Media reports heavily speculated that the singer had been unfaithful, although the two stars never addressed the rumors.

After their high-profile breakup, Michael spoke briefly of the pain that ensued thereafter. "One of the worst and greatest things that ever happened to me," he said in 2009 of their breakup. "When it happened, obviously it was devastating, man.

Emily, who inspired Michael’s 2007 hit song Everything, is now married to The Office star John Krasinski and the two have a daughter named Hazel.

"I think everyone looks back at some of the things we did and it's so cringy how I acted," the singer admitted. "I learned about myself, I got closer to being spiritual and learned to be in the moment and realize how short life is. It changed everything."

Michael, of course, changed his ways and moved on. In 2011, he married Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato, 27, and the happy couple welcomed their first child, a son named Noah, in 2013.

"The reason to be a good guy isn't for the person you're with, it's for you," Michael continued. "That sounds weird but I like me better now. I'm happier now. I'm better at what I do, I'm better on stage because I'm not pretending to be the guy I want to be."

Michael and Luisana married in 2011 and are parents to son Noah Photo: Getty Images

He added: "There were lots of things I did and a lot of mistakes I made that I can't take back. So I realize that. And I took the opportunity to learn from it and to grow. I'm a much happier guy. I'm far more content in my life. And the truth is, I like myself. I like myself enough to really like somebody else."