Jessica Simpson has gone from singer to fashion designer creating a billion dollar empire. While she's passionate about her business, it is her role as wife and mother that she loves the most.

In a new interview the 34-year-old gushes about her husband Eric Johnson."I couldn't be more in love," she said on NBC's TODAY show Friday. And when asked about a photo she posted of the two of them on Valentine's Day, she defended the racy pic. "I'm not shy to be in love with my husband," she said of the Fifty Shades of Grey inspired pic. "Marriage is unbelievable."

One of the things that she loves most about Eric she mentioned is the fact that he gave her two beautiful children. "He gave me two of the best blessings I could possibly imagine. Having a boy and a girl, I'm just blessed," she told fellow new mom Savannah Guthrie. "They inspire me."

The blonde beauty says that that her 2-year-old daughter Maxwell takes after her in being opinionated. But, the singer added, "She's feistier, definitely. I am much more reserved, and she's very opinionated, even though she's 2."



In addition to being happy with marriage and mommy status, the mogul is also confident in her body. "I've been all kinds of sizes, I've been all kinds of love," she stated. "I just feel like people can relate to me. I think it's very important for people to relate to someone who is a fashion designer."

Relating is exactly what they are doing. The blonde beauty is in New York City to be dean speaker for Teen Vogue's Fashion University. Always one able to handle a joke, she added, 'Who knew that I would be a Dean one day?"

Watch the whole interview below:

