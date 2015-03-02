Photos: Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Will Forte join 'Night of Too Many Stars'

What do you get when you put Paul Rudd, Louis C.K., Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman and Jon Bon Jovi in a room together? Well for one, plenty of swoons, but also folks reaching for their wallets.

At Comedy Central's Night of Too Many Stars event, which benefits Autism Speaks, a some of the entertainment world's funniest talents did just about anything and everything to get audience members to fork over donations for the autism science and advocacy organization.

Photo: Getty Images

The Saturday night event, hosted by Jon Stewart, featured a unique auction with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities: commit a crime with John Oliver, let Louis C.K. escort you to Broadway where you will take a bow at a show you have zero involvement in, enjoy Sarah offloading her emotional issues at you, and yes, slap Paul Rudd.





Photo: Getty Images

The crowd certainly rose to the occasion, with some attendees agreeing to pay close to $30,000 for some of these opportunities. Even some celebrities in the audience began bidding. Iconic American designer Tommy Hilfiger snagged the opportunity to have Chris Rock "sell out for you." How? For that you'll need to watch the show.

Photo: Getty Images

There was also quite a bit of music and dance, with SNL alum Maya Rudolph seductively (and humorously) putting on her own one-woman show, a scene which Jon Stewart called his favorite moment of the evening. The biggest crowd-pleaser, however, might have been Jon Bon Jovi performing his hit "Wanted Dead or Alive" with help from Today show host Al Roker, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, FOX's The Last Man on Earth star Will Forte, and Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog.

Photo: Getty Images

Many celebrities came out to support the cause: Martha Stewart was spotted in the audience, Steve Buscemi came out onstage for a bit with Jon, and Amy Schumer performed a standup routine that had the audience in near tears.

Photo: Getty Images

There were far more memorable moments with comedy's brightest and boldest. Be sure to catch the festivities on Comedy Central on Sunday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Click on the image below to see more highlights from the show:



