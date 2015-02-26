Oscars 2015: Margot Robbie's royally-inspired $1.5 million necklace

Kate Middleton may not be gracing the red carpet at the Oscars, but actress Margot Robbie rocked some royally-designed jewels.

The stunning Australian donned a black flowy Saint Laurent dress with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. She kept the dress a simple color to show off her incredible statement necklace. "It's from the Duchess of Windsor in the 1930s," the blonde beauty told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the Van Cleef & Arpels zip design. "It's worth more than my life."

Margot Robbie looked stunning at the Oscars on Sunday night Photo: Getty Images

The necklace is one of the jewelry firm's best-known designs, which was created after the Duchess (formerly Wallis Simpson) suggested to the firm's then-artistic director that they create a design based on the zipper. The necklace, crafted with round and baguette-cut diamonds mounted in platinum, was produced in 1951.

The Duchess loved jewelery and after Edward VIII stepped down from the throne to marry the American divorcée in 1936 he showered her in expensive gems. The zip necklace, which took 800 hours to make, was one of the most unique items in her famous collection. Margot wore an exact replica of the necklace.

At just 24 years old, the Wolf of Wall Street star has quickly become one of the top fashionistas, showing off her taste for a variety of daring outfits and changing hairstyles. But that doesn't mean the actress doesn't take certain precautions to make sure her outfits go off without a hitch.

The actress showed off her royal jewels at the Academy Awards Photo: Getty Images

As a presenter at the show, Margot had to rehearse on Saturday and chose to bring her heels so she could practice walking without tripping. After a successful trial run, she showed off her laid-back style by changing into socks and street shoes once she was done practicing.

Always a chameleon when it comes to her style, Margot looked regal while attending an event in May at Windsor Castle Photo: Getty Images

We're pretty sure she will be taking care of those museum-worthy jewels even more than those heels!