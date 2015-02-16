As Steve Martin put it during Sunday night's star-studded Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary show, "Tonight is like an enormous high school reunion.” Everyone from Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy to the new regime of Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer and Taran Killam were a part of the memorable night.



“It’s a reminder that I am a very, very small part of this incredible institution,” Taran told HELLO! “All my heroes in one place. I think they are doing an incredibly delicate job in making sure that everyone feels recognized and honored and loved without the show being 18 hours long.”

SNL's Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Taran Killam and Kenan Thompson were on hand for the night Photo: Getty Images

If it had been that long, it would have been completely fine with us! But, in the amount of time they had for the show, the writers and everyone involved captured the history of SNL perfectly. They touched on some of the favored sketches (Jeopardy, anyone?), Martin Short with the help of Beyoncé (we mean Maya Rudolph) showcased some of the past musical guests, Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler made their own digital short for the anniversary and Miley Cyrus and Paul McCartney performed.

Oh, and who could forget Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon’s opening number where they did what they do best and paid homage to SNL history in a musical remix. (Watch the clip below). The ladies (Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jane Curtin) also ruled the Weekend Update with an appearance by Emma Stone as Gilda Radner and not one but two Stefons: Bill Hader and Ed Norton.

No ambiguity here: Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are the musically-inclined duo Photo: Getty Images

Even the butt of many jokes were sports and made their way to 30 Rock’s legendary Studio 8H – Sarah Palin (teasing Jerry Seinfeld about Donald Trump as her running mate) and Kanye West included. During the Wayne’s World sketch, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey couldn’t resist putting Kanye at the front of their jokes, and it even got a huge smile from the rapper.

Here our top 5 favorite moments from the star-studded show:

1. History of SNL!

Jimmy and Justin opened the show in a song and dance that included: cowbell, the Ambiguously Gay Duo, "two wild and crazy guys," and an uncensored "D--- in a Box." Rachel Dratch and Molly Shannon also made cameos.



2. Betty White and Bradley Cooper locked lips

During the seemingly neverending "The Californians" sketch, Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig and Vanessa Bayer were joined by Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Betty White and Bradley Cooper. Taylor and Kerry donned their Valley girl accents perfectly while Betty was one lucky lady and got to make out with Bradley Cooper. Or should we say, Bradley was the lucky one!



3. Michael Douglas is Hollywood royalty and say what?

Jerry Seinfeld came out to field questions and share some jokes (sorry Brian Williams!) As wife Catherine Zeta Jones looked on, Michael Douglas asked why he only hosted once. He explained how he is Hollywood royalty and also a sexual icon. Catherine’s response was priceless.



4. Sit down Kanye

Party on! Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunited for a very special Wayne’s World segment where they did a SNL Top 10 List. In it, they took the time to thank creator Lorne Michaels and the crew. The duo also managed to make a usually stoic looking Kanye West laugh and smile all while making him the butt of their jokes. Throughout the sketch, they would look at Kanye and make sure the rapper, who also performed during the show, wasn’t getting out of his seat. They also brought up the Grammy situation where Kanye dissed Beck for winning. “I think Beck was one of the best, even better than Beyoncé."



5. "All about the Bass"

Beyoncé, we mean Maya Rudolph, and Martin Short took ownership of the tribute for the musical guests. And while Maya possibly does Beyoncé better than the singer, it was Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer who brought the house down with their operatic version of "All about the Bass" and "Uptown Funk."



Happy birthday SNL. All in all, the entire night was epic. Can’t wait to see what is in store for the 50th!