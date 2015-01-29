After getting married in a top secret Hollywood wedding, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have finally gone very public with their love — in a steamy courtside make-out session.

On Tuesday, the happy couple made their first post-wedding appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers game where they engaged in some major PDA. Unbeknownst to them, their steamy kiss was displayed on the Kiss Cam in front of the thousands of spectators.

Cameron Diaz and her new husband Benji Madden seem to be in wedded bliss Photo: Getty Images

After realizing their intimate moment was seen by everyone on the jumbotron at the Staples Center, Cameron, 42, and Benji, 35, seemed to enjoy the attention. The duo were good sports laughing and smiling. Cam even planted another smooch on her husband.

Benji was definitely surprised to be on the Kiss Cam Photo: Getty Images

It was the second time that the newlyweds have been seen together since quietly tying the knot at the start of the year. On Sunday, they were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills meeting Benji’s twin brother Joel Madden, wife Nicole Richie and their children Harlow and Sparrow for brunch.

Cameron was casually dressed in dark jeans, a black sweater and a grey scarf Photo: Getty Images

It's been a quick romance for the actress and the rocker. They exchanged vows at Cameron's Beverly Hills estate just two months after getting engaged. The romantic nuptials were performed in front of a celebrity friends including Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate and Wiz Khalifa.

David Katzenberg and Stellina B raised their glasses to the couple during the kiss Photo: Getty Images



"We couldn't be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends," the couple told PEOPLE.