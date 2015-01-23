Nicole Richie, pink is your color! The mom of two debuted a shorter, brighter crop at The Daily Front Row's First Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday night, all but stealing the spotlight from the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Drew Barrymore.

Nicole went from a longer, blue 'do to this bright cut Photo: Getty Images



The 33-year-old designer paired her chic 'do with a black cut out dress. Another style winner for the evening was Kerry Washington who wore a patterned top, gray skirt, pointy black Christian Louboutins and a pop of red lipstick. She presented the shoe guru with the award for Shoe Designer of the Year.

Drew and Kerry mingled at the First Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Getty Images



The event that took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood also honored Gigi Hadid, 19, as Model of the Year, Jeremy Scott for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Max and Lubov Azria with an Anniversary Tribute for their fashion empire's 30th anniversary.

Miley Cyrus, designer Jeremy Scott, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Kanye West sat in the front row Photo: Getty Images

Attendees also included: Miley Cyrus, Ciara, Kanye West, Armie Hammer, Dylan Penn, Bella Hadid, Cody Simpson, Rose McGowan, Minka Kelly, Rachel Zoe, Liberty Ross and Jessica White. Sponsors were Evian and Maybelline New York, for which up-and-coming cat-walker Gigi is the new face.

Click below for more pics from the night:

Photo:Getty Images











