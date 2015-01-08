Chris Evans serves as Betty White's arm candy at People's Choice Awards

Captain America is so chivalrous. Chris Evans hopped out of his seat Wednesday evening at the People’s Choice Awards to help escort Betty White to the stage. The soon-to-be 93-year-old (her birthday is January 17) won the TV icon award.

Chris also won for favorite action movie actor (say that 10x in a row!)



And what a smart lady! Making her way to accept the award, she opted for the 33-year-old actor instead of the security that was nearby. The Hot in Cleveland actress grabbed on tight to her arm candy with a smile ear to ear.

Betty held on tight to the actor's muscular arm



Once situated, she was handed roses by presenter Ellen DeGeneres. In a sparkly green jacket, the small-screen legend captivated the audience per usual. “Oh my goodness," she said from the podium of the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. "When Melissa McCarthy [won the award for favorite comedic movie actress], she said she’d stay with us as long as you’d let her.”

Ellen, a winner for favorite daytime TV host, presented Betty with hers



Betty continued, “Well, you abused the privilege with me.”

The Mary Tyler Moore star added, “Can you imagine – the People’s Choice? At 93? I mean, that’s ridiculous. Oh, thank you with all my heart. Thank you.”

Backstage, Amy Adams, who was on hand to present Ben Affleck with the humanitarian award for his work with the Eastern Congo Initiative, snapped a quick pic with the icon.

Amy posed with the actress and her large rose bouquet backstage



Seems Betty is always the belle of the ball.