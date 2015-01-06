And baby makes four. Vanessa, 34, and Nick Lachey, 41, welcomed their new daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth into the world on January 5. The couple who have been married for three years announced the news via Vanessa’s website with an adorable photo of mom holding her baby girl’s hand.

The proud parents wed in 2011

Brooklyn was born at 5:17 pm, weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Big brother Camden, 2, is also excited to welcome his little sis to the family. Vanessa wrote that she “has already won over all of our hearts.”

Baby girl Lachey is finally HERE and we couldn’t be happier!!! All her sweet little details are on VanessaLachey.com. Thank you for all of the love and support, we are over the moon! Xx A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Jan 1, 2015 at 8:23am PST



After announcing they were expecting in July, the couple has been patiently waiting to meet their daughter. She continued: “I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember, the day I was going to meet my little girl. A friend recently told me how magical today was going to be because it’s the day I would meet my best friend.”

 A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nick_lachey) on Jul 7, 2014 at 5:08pm PDT



Nick, who recently opened a sports bar Lachey’s in his hometown of Cincinnati with brother Drew, told People before finding out he was having a girl, “I think there's something emotional about having a daughter that I definitely want to experience."

Let the journey begin!