Jimmy Fallon's hands just got a little fuller!

The Tonight Show host, 40, and his wife Nancy Juvonen, 47, welcomed their second daughter on Wednesday. “Frances Cole Fallon officially entered the world at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, weighing 5 lbs., 11 oz. and is 18.5 inches long,” the statement released to People reads.

“Their new addition joins big sister,Winnie Rose, [16 months]. The couple opted to keep their baby joy to themselves until their new daughter made her official debut," the statement continues. "Both Fallon babies were born via surrogate.”



Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen at an NYC gala in 2013

The proud papa took to twitter hours after her birth saying his, well his new daughter's thanks.

Franny sends her thanks. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 3, 2014



Because of the arrival of Franny, The Tonight Show also tweeted that there will be no new shows Wednesday or Thursday evening.

Hopefully his new daughter will make her debut on dad's social media soon, similar to big sister Winnie.

I would like to introduce... Winnie Rose Fallon. A photo posted by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Jul 7, 2013 at 5:13pm PDT

Enjoy your few days off with your girls!