Victoria Beckham takes Brooklyn to get his ears pierced at Claire's

Some celebrities demand private service and drag everyone to their homes to get everything they need, but not the Beckhams. Multi-millionaires David and Victoria Beckham took their son Brooklyn to the local shopping mall to get his ear pierced at Claire’s.

15-year-old Brooklyn Beckham delighted shoppers at the Westfield shopping mall in London when he went last weekend with his parents and younger brother Romeo.

Store manager Joe Parker said that the shopping center had organized the outing and that the famous family were very low-key about their visit.

"They didn't ask us to close," he said. "A few customers noticed, but things stayed calm — I think they were in disbelief!"

Brooklyn has recently started modeling and has been on the cover of style magazine Fantastic Man and modeled for a fashion spread in the New York Times T magazine.

The manager continued: "They picked the most expensive earring – but Victoria told him to go a size down so it wasn't too blingy. Brooklyn was cool but I was so nervous, I was like, 'I can't mess this up'."

Victoria paid around $70 for the earring and piercing and even bought some $30 hair extensions before leaving the store via the back entrance.

"I couldn't believe what I had experienced," Joe added. "They were a lovely family."